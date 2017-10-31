Wadyajena Wants Grace Mugabe To Be Vice President and Mnangagwa President, Says Chinguno

Langton Ncube| Gokwe Nembudziya MP Justice Wadyajena has before campaigned for First Lady Grace Mugabe.

ZANU PF Manicaland provincial youth league leader, Mubuso Chinguno who has fallen into trouble in recent days, is on record calling for everyone to rally behind Grace Mugabe.

Chinguno appears in a giggly October video declaring how Wadyajena has carried out mass campaigns calling for Grace to be made VP.

The video — shot during Grace’s Chimanimani rally October 2015, shows officials loyal to Grace openly saying no one should stop her from rising to power either as President or Vice-President. Chinguno is then seen and heard in the video arguing that everyone should rally behind Grace. He claims even those in the Lacoste faction supported Grace.

Chinguno, who was in the company of the then shadow MP for Hatfield, Acie Lumumba, Chikanga-Dangamvura MP Esau Mupfumi and Chiyangwa, said although he was initially the “Gamatox” faction, he was convinced to convert and follow “Amai”.

He said Gokwe-Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, a known Mnangagwa ally, was one of the key people, who pushed for Grace’s rise, even advocating she be given the Vice-Presidency ahead of the 2014 Zanu congress.

“Wadyajena is on record saying Amai should be Vice-President. The evidence is there. Wadyajena, every weekend, would go to Gokwe-Nembudziya praising Amai.”

“Even people like Tsenengamu [Godfrey] would stand on drums supporting Amai, even [Edmore] Samambwa [Midlands youth chairperson] would do the same, but if Mubuso says so, it’s bad now and we want him out of the party. Then who should we follow? Wadyajena is on record saying with her doctorate, the sky is the limit for Amai, she could even rise to become VP.”

Chinguno, was at the time wearing a T-shirt describing Grace as “unconquerable.”

Wadyajena was last week announced as