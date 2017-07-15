Wall Collapses, Kills Eight People In Senegal Match | LATEST

Eight people are reported to have died after a wall collapsed at a football stadium in Senegal.

Many more are thought to have been wounded.

It happened at Demba Diop stadium in the capital, Dakar, at the end of the League Cup final between Stade de Mbour and Union Sportive Ouakam.

With the score 1-1 after 90 minutes, Mbour scored in first period of extra time to win 2-1, and violence broke out after the final whistle.

Several media outlets report that fighting started between rival fans and police responded by using tear gas, which led to panic.

Pictures circulating online appear to show people scrambling over a low wall amid clouds of gas.

Local news agency APS reported that a stampede occurred after the clashes.- BBC