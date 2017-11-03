War Breaks Out Between Mashayamombe And Angry Duped Residents | “HE LIED TO PRESIDENT MUGABE!”

Dear Editor.

Indeed Shadreck Mashayamombe is a land baron. There is war in Harare South constituency, residents barring Mashayamombe from addressing any rally in the constituency. Recently he was stoned at a Saturday Retreat kwaakapwanyisa dzimba few weeks back.

On Monday his right hand man who is the provincial youth Chairman Gono was beaten up by residents.

Mashayamombe failed to turn up for a women’s meeting in Stoneridge Park where he wanted to donate mabhero anzwa rumours yekuti the women in his area wanted to beat him up. Mashayamombe sold the land in Stoneridge farm Sub Division A which belonged to Arlington people (those who were relocated from Airport) he is using his Mugarisanwa Housing coop to illegaly acquire land and threaten residents to pay or they face eviction.

Mashayamombe haana any development yaaitawo in his area besides causing confusion. – AFG

Akanyepera president and Min Kasukuwere that he resettled people from Arlington yet he dumped them near Hunyani river bank in Stoneridge. Residents are up in arms he is now proposing repeging their stands from 600m2 to 200m2 so that he can try to accommodate those who are staying in riverbank.