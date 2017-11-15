War Veterans Demand Mugabe’s Resignation.

6

By Staff Reporter| The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has demanded for President Robert Mugabe’s resignation from both the Zanu PF party and the government.

These demands were given in Harare on Wednesday at a press conference which was held by the former liberation war fighters.

President Mugabe is under house arrest by the military who took over power last night.

The military, however, said the aged leader and his family were safe under the house arrest.

According to the state media,the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association secretary general, Victor Matemadanda on Wednesday, applauded the role taken by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to normalise the situation  in  Zanu-PF and the country.

 

“ZNLWA says Zanu-PF should return to constitutionalism and reverse all the expulsions and suspensions that were spearheaded by the G40 cabal. ZNLWA demands that President Mugabe explain why he chose to associate himself with Jonathan Moyo and failed to recognize the response by Cde Mnangagwa. ZNLWA says President Mugabe should be recalled as the first secretary and President of Zimbabwe,” the state media reported.

 

 

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • MOMBE NEVAKADZI VEDU

    Voetsek, bloody Shona!!

  • Cde Chaurura

    Zvarwadza nhai? Bakithi! Maibabo! Bepha.

  • Cde Chaurura

    We should not forget the 4 heroes from Bulawayo who probably brought change, at long last, by booing the First Harlot, thereby accelerating Chechule to fire the Croc, which in turn ignited the coup engine. I hope their cases have by now been dropped.

    Viva koBulawayo, The City of Kings! Viva amadhodha sibili!

  • Bhora Resimbi

    urimhata!

  • Made in China

    Leave that buffoon… you will never get anything good from this Mombe plus plus dimwit. Its a waste of time reasoning with the nincompoop

  • mr lee

    amen to that