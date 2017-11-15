War Veterans Demand Mugabe’s Resignation.

By Staff Reporter| The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has demanded for President Robert Mugabe’s resignation from both the Zanu PF party and the government.

These demands were given in Harare on Wednesday at a press conference which was held by the former liberation war fighters.

President Mugabe is under house arrest by the military who took over power last night.

The military, however, said the aged leader and his family were safe under the house arrest.

According to the state media,the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association secretary general, Victor Matemadanda on Wednesday, applauded the role taken by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to normalise the situation in Zanu-PF and the country.

“ZNLWA says Zanu-PF should return to constitutionalism and reverse all the expulsions and suspensions that were spearheaded by the G40 cabal. ZNLWA demands that President Mugabe explain why he chose to associate himself with Jonathan Moyo and failed to recognize the response by Cde Mnangagwa. ZNLWA says President Mugabe should be recalled as the first secretary and President of Zimbabwe,” the state media reported.