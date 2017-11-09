War Veterans “Fire” Mugabe For Dumping Mnangagwa

6

By Staff Reporter|War veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa has announced that they have fired President Robert Mugabe from the Zanu PF party for hijacking the political project.

Mutsvangwa who was speaking from South Africa on Wednesday, said they had formed a revolutionary council to take over the ruling party.

“We have completely disowned Mugabe,” said Mutsvangwa in a statement.

The association of former fighters is loyal to the fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who said he left the country after threats from President Robert Mugabe who fired him early this week.

Mugabe accused his former deputy of plotting to take power.

Mnangagwa denied the accusations.

Source-Agencies (AP)

  • MOMBE NEVAKADZI VEDU

    OK. Lets see who between you and Mugabe can walk into the ZANU PF Headquarters freely right now, without being blocked by overzealous security details?

    kkkkkkkkkkk Lol – Shona Gukurahundi desperation of the worst order!

  • one certified idiot gone.

    He is an idiot. We do not want to hear anything to do with these War Vets. One mistake ED has done is to associate himself with these idiots. In this day and age you still talking about the liberation struggle as if it gives you the right to rule. Go bath certified idiots.

  • KWAEDZA

    Big mouth for nothing who-are you fooling when Joyce was
    Expelled what did you do ……bulls with no horns. Mugabe will walk all over you takatarisa zvedu

  • KWAEDZA

    He is a war get birds of same further flock together

  • tutu-yayaya

    YOU ZUMA KEEPING THREE IDIOTS WHO MADE MILLIONS OF LIVES SUFFER KICK THEM OUT THERE.NGAVAUYE TIDYE MATUMBU EMBUDZI TESE KUNO

  • one certified idiot gone.

    Taura zvako tutu-yayaya. Lol