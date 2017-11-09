War Veterans “Fire” Mugabe For Dumping Mnangagwa

By Staff Reporter|War veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa has announced that they have fired President Robert Mugabe from the Zanu PF party for hijacking the political project.

Mutsvangwa who was speaking from South Africa on Wednesday, said they had formed a revolutionary council to take over the ruling party.

“We have completely disowned Mugabe,” said Mutsvangwa in a statement.

The association of former fighters is loyal to the fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who said he left the country after threats from President Robert Mugabe who fired him early this week.

Mugabe accused his former deputy of plotting to take power.

Mnangagwa denied the accusations.

Source-Agencies (AP)