War Veterans See Light

By Dennis Mambanje

Dear Editor

Thank you for giving me space.

I am writing specifically about the war veterans who now want to team up with the rest of the populace to vote out the current regime. As I see it, that call needs to be done as to support that stance by all and sundry. Zimbabweans have suffered immeasurably at the hands of this brutal & rogue regime.

That they {war vets} used to fight in the enemy’s corner does not help us at this juncture. Let’s celebrate that at long last, they have seen the light on the road to Damascus. Let us bury whatever differences we have, and confront the common enemy first, and look at other issues later and who knows, there might be no need of pulling out the skeletons from the cupboards after romping to victory.

What I would like to suggest very strongly is a way of dealing with the chiefs. What kind of joy do they derive from driving porsche vehicles when the rest of their subjects are wallowing in poverty? Let there be deliberate effort to liberate the rural voters, that is where the battle is either won or lost.

I thank you.