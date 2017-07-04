War Vets Attack Mugabe For Favouring Prof. Moyo

War veterans yesterday accused President Robert Mugabe of failing to rein-in Politburo member Jonathan Moyo who has been wantonly attacking Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and key members of his Team Lacoste Zanu PF faction.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa told a news conference: “One minister of government has literally run amok, shredding every rule book in the country, taking on everybody in the country, taking on the army, the judiciary, the minister of Finance (Patrick Chinamasa), the Speaker of Parliament (Jacob Mudenda), the vice president of the land and war veterans, literally brawling like a mad dog in a manger, but we are not surprised by his actions because he has suddenly found himself at the apex of executive power in the country.”

Mutsvangwa said if Mugabe was facing challenges in bringing Moyo to order, he should ask the war veterans to help in that regard.

“This kind of behaviour is something which can no longer be tolerated and we are saying to government, the appointing authority of Jonathan, that we war vets always dealt with such kinds of maverick, treacherous and unpatriotic behaviour and that’s how we built Zanla and Zipra forces, so we know how to deal with it.

“If there are difficulties in dealing with such kind of behaviour, they can always call on us; they should give him to us so we can deal with him.

“We can’t continue to have such a snivelling scoundrel in the body politic of Zimbabwe and we are saying to the president, enough is enough.

“We can’t continue to have a mad dog continue to run amok in our midst as he respects nobody, including the president himself.

“He (Mugabe) cautions him in public but he doesn’t listen, he still defies him so we are here to say enough is enough is enough, particularly when he scolds our general and our army.”

Moyo was unreachable for comment yesterday.

Mutsvangwa was apparently peeved when Moyo last weekend hit back at Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga after he took aim at Moyo, accusing him of undermining the Command Agriculture scheme, whose implementation is fraught with legal headaches.

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa was the first to issue a thinly-veiled attack on the Higher Education minister on Monday last week. And on Tuesday, Chiwenga issued a lengthy statement in the State- media, reserving his harshest criticism for Moyo, in comments that attracted widespread condemnation among opposition political parties.

“When you attack the economy you become the enemy of the State,” Chiwenga said.

But the non-conformist Moyo, who derisively described the controversial Command Agriculture programme as an “ugly-culture”, told a local weekly that Chiwenga’s charge that he was a security threat for criticising the programme was “idiotic.”

“The president should rein in these barking dogs,” Mutsvangwa fumed yesterday. “We respect authority but when we do that, it should not be mistaken for fear.

“We never fear authority. We are all revolutionaries; we are egalitarians and should be treated equally, the same way Jonathan is treated.

“Rules which apply to Jonathan must also apply to all Zimbabweans. How can somebody attack the army general, the Republic’s vice president and they are not dealt with? That is not the Zanu PF way and has never been the Zipra and Zanla way and at some point, this thing has to stop.”- Daily News