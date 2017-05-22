War Vets Boss Fondles Youth Leader’s Breasts,Accuses Her Of Bedding Kasukuwere

Staff Reporter |

A terrified ZANU PF Bulawayo Youth Provincial Chairlady, Anna Mokgohloa, has told media how Bulawayo War Veterans leader, Cephas Ncube, sexually abused her by grabbing her breasts an thighs in the midst of the ZANU PF members chaotic fights at the party offices in Bulawayo yesterday.

Speaking in a media briefing after the skirmishes Mokgohloa claimed that the Ncube uncomfortably dipped his hands into her breasts tingling them claiming to have been searching for a knife which he said Makgohloa had hidden between the breasts.

The youthful Makgohloa claims that throughout the process Ncube kept accusing her of being party National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere’s prostitute and needed to be taught a lesson to stop her from sleeping with sellouts in the party.

Makgohloa further claims that she sustained injuries on the forehead and on the thigh as the marauding War Veterans brutally abused and attacked her.

“He (Ncube) called me Kasukuwere’s prostitute and said I will soon follow Sandi before grabbing my breasts. He said he was looking for a knife that he claimed I was hiding between my breasts. He claimed I had given the weapon to Cosmas Ncube to stab Charumbira.”

“I tried to run away but he overpowered me. He teamed up with other war veterans to beat me up and they injured my forehead and leg,” said Mokgohloa.

Bulawayo Central Youth Chairman Magura Charumbira also told how he was brutally attacked with a knife and other weapons by other youth members who accused him of organising demonstrations against the provincial executive.

“They attacked me with stones and knobkerries. Cosmas Ncube stabbed me with a knife. This was after they accused me of mobilising people to demonstrate against the chairman and his people.”

Charumbira and the youths spent about five hours trying to gain entry into the hall but failed as the riot police armed with shields, batons and dogs manned the entrance.

Central Committee member Butholezwe Ngwenya and party youths Cosmas Ncube and Maqhawe Sibanda were arrested following Charumbira’s attack. However, no arrests have yet been made on the war veterans who assaulted Makgohloa.