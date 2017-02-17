War Vets Demand Mujuru Meeting

THE Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) is planning to meet Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) leader, Joice Mujuru, as part of efforts to unite former freedom fighters.

ZNLWVA spokesperson, Douglas Mahiya, along with secretary-general, Victor Matemadanda, on Wednesday surprisingly appeared at a meeting of the ZimPF faction led by Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa.

But Mahiya said they had also lined up a meeting with Mujuru, who is tussling with Gumbo and Mutasa for the control of ZimPF.

“She is a war veteran and, as we did with others, we are going to meet as part of efforts to bring together all those who fought in the war,” he said.

“We are seeking ways of finding how the revolution has been derailed and it has been an ongoing process. War veterans have been clear; we want to be referees in the political game and not players.”

Mahiya said the meeting with Mutasa and Gumbo was pre-planned.

“We have said it before that we have no appetite of joining a political formation. It must be made clear that we have not endorsed any of the warring groups within ZimPF, but will take our position as war veterans to urge them to stop washing dirty linen in public,” he said.

“Whatever their differences, it does not help the cause of suffering Zimbabweans, let alone the political cause of these comrades, to hurl insults at each other.”

Mujuru made the shock announcement that she had expelled Mutasa, Gumbo and other senior leaders of her opposition party last week on allegations they were working against a proposed coalition of democratic forces ahead of general elections next year. But the group also turned around and announced that Mujuru had been deposed as party leader. – Newsday