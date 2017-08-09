War Vets Kids Worse Behaved Than Grace Mugabe’s

Ndaba Nhuku | Whose father is this War Veteran?

I thought today’s is Women’s Day! Is this what war vets have now reduced themselves to? Attacking Grace’s motherhood and not her Politics? We used to say Sally was Amai Venyika, did she have kids? Grace was all along called Amai VeNyika before her entry I to politics, had she given birth to millions of us, even those who didn’t support Zanu? War Vets always behave like kids. These drunkards can stoop so embarrassingly low l wonder whether they were ever really involved in the liberation war. Most of them are drunkards who have no clue about life.

Please talk politics and live Grace’s kids. They are even well behaved than some of war vets’ kids we know. Should we list them and what they don’t well?