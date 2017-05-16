War Vets Leashed

The ruling Zanu PF party has now moved to leash errant war veterans of the liberation struggle by reading the riot act to them.

The war veterans have in past months led a concerted campaign for President Robert Mugabe to step down – at one time boldly declaring his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa their preferred successor. However, in recent days the war vets seem to have developed a more conciliatory approach to the party they have served over the years, with their leader Christopher Mustvangwa quoted in the media singing praises of Mugabe.

The state media reports that veterans of the liberation struggle have been urged to defend the values and founding principles of Zanu PF as they are products of the revolutionary party.

The call was made by the deputy chairman of the Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association (ZNWVA), George Mlala during a meeting held in Gwanda yesterday.

Addressing war veterans, ex-detainees, collaborators and restrictees during a meeting in held in Gwanda, Malala said the former freedom fighters have the responsibility to defend the interests of the revolutionary party not to challenge and disrespect their leaders.

He expressed concern that the way ward behaviour of some war veterans had tarnished the image of the party and that of freedom fighters.

The war veterans’ leadership in Matabeleland South pledged their allegiance to President Robert Mugabe saying they will not be part of those who attack and undermine the authority of their patron.

War veterans in Matabeleland South Province will soon meet the Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko to discuss among other issues ex-ZAPU and ZIPRA properties that were seized after independence and the welfare of the ex-combatants.- state media