War Vets Plan ‘Crunch Rally’ In Fresh Campaign Targeting Mugabe

A faction of Zimbabwe’s ex-freedom fighters is reportedly planning a “crunch rally” in Harare next week – in what has been described as “a fresh campaign targeting President Robert Mugabe”.

According to NewsDay, the rally was set to “consolidate their (war veterans) position in the Zanu-PF succession conundrum and provide a clear idea of where the country is going”.

The rally was also meant to pre-empt First Lady Grace Mugabe’s interface rally with apostolic sect members in the capital.

Reports indicated that the war veterans who used to be staunch Mugabe defenders had in recent years become his most aggressive critics.

In 2016 they declared that they no longer wanted the nonagenarian to lead the southern African country.

They demanded that Mugabe cedes power to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, NewsDay said.