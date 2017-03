Dear Editor.

The ZANU PF Councillor & Deputy Mayor of Chinhoyi, Derrick Matapure was caught on camera taking the law into his own hands. I know him; he is also ZIFA Mash West Chairman.

City Fathers are supposed to lead by example, not this uncouth behaviour(sic). Never again should we allow such characters to occupy positions that demand humility as a prerequisite. Let’s vote out thugs come 2018. VIDEO: