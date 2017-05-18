WARNING DISTURBING PICTURE: ZNA Soldier Stabbed To Death Over Prostitute

A fight over a prostitute ended tragically last Sunday after a soldier was fatally stabbed by a rival suitor during Beverly Sibanda’s show at YaDzonzayi leisure centre in Chipinge.

Prince Katsande (27) who was stationed at 3,3 Brigade in Chipinge, died upon arrival at Chipinge District Hospital in the wee hours of Sunday after he sustained serious injuries.

He bled profusely after the rival suitor – who is still at large – stabbed him several times on the chest and under the ear.

The incident happened around 1 am.

The rival suitor, who vanished after the incident, also stabbed the alleged hooker, Dadirai Makocheredze on the neck and twice on the left hand. She is battling for life at Chipinge District Hospital.

Although efforts to contact the Brigade Public Relations Department based at 3,1 Brigade were fruitless by the time of going to print. Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa, confirmed the incident and said investigations were in progress.

“We are appealing to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the culprit to contact the nearest police station. We have however launched a manhunt to bring to book the perpetrator.

“We urge people to solve issues or differences amicably than resorting to violence,” he said.

According to eye witnesses interviewed by The Weekender, Prince, Dadirai and the culprit were attending Bev’s show when a misunderstanding ensued.

“Prince claimed that Dadirai was his permanent woman and was blocking other perceived clients from getting to her.

“He was so possessive and this angered a lot of men including the culprit. The accused then approached Dadirai and asked her for sex.

“Prince discovered it and started assaulting him. The accused retaliated, produced a knife and stabbed him several times on the chest and under the ear. He proceeded to stab Dadirai on the arm and neck. Sensing danger, he ran away,” said one of the eye witnesses.

The following day, residents in the sleepy and peaceful Chipinge woke up to attacks by people, believed to be soldiers, who were beating up residents over the death of Prince.

They were mainly targeting women and imbibers from local beer drinking spots. The beatings only ended after police in Chipinge interfered.

Insp Kakohwa said he was yet to receive a report on the assault. – state media