WARNING-DISTURBING STORY: Baby Drinks Mum’s Blood While Nurses Watch, Dies Instantly

A baby drank her mother’s blood in full view of nurses and died, it has emerged.

An expose’ made through female activist Linda Masarira reveals that the mother while being attended to at Zvishavane hospital lost her baby due to alleged negligence.



“I write this seeking your help in a terrible situation that befell my brother and his wife in Zvishavane at the maternity hospital that resulted in the death of their new born baby girl yesterday,” the complainant says.

She continues saying, “the nurses ignored his wife’s cry for help during labour.

“Something went terribly wrong which resulted in the loss of life of the new born baby. Are there any measures they can take to report this negligence?”

Reacting to the matter, Masarira says she was disturbed.

“I nearly choked when I read this message from a colleague,” she says.

She continues saying, “less than a year ago Zimbabwe Women In Politics Alliance had to intervene in a similar case which occurred at Mpilo hospital were a blind woman who was in labour lost her baby because nurses ignored her when she was calling out. The baby popped out, fell down and died. Special thanks to ZWIPA Bulawayo women who assisted the baby’s mother and now we have the same situation in Zvishavane and plenty more that go unreported.”

Attempts to obtain a comment from Zvishavane hospital were futile at the time of writing.