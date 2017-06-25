WARNING-DISTURBING VIDEO: Man Caught With Decapitated Human Head Speaks To ZRP Cops

Below is the interview (ZimEye transcript) of a man who was caught with human private parts and a human head. He was interviewed in isiNdebele (VIDEO AT BOTTOM OF ARTICLE):

Question : Mkhokheli did you find this person in Collen Bawn?

Answer: Yes

Question: What was the person doing?

Answer : He was already beaten and injured.

Question: What did you do? Answer: I took what I wanted.

Question : What did you take? Answer: His head and eggs

Question : What eggs? Answer : His balls

Question : Why did you shave the head? Answer : Because that’s what I wanted

Question : What are you using it for? Answer : I was told by someone that I can make money from it, but I didn’t know how.

Question: Who told you? Answer: Someone from Zvishabane

Question : When did you go to Zvishabane? Answer: I’ve never been in Zvishabane but I met this guy at Collen Bawn in April.

Question : Where is he and how were you going to contact him?

Answer: I was thinking of going to Collen Bawn where I met him and got his contact number from the people who were living with him.