WARNING-Disturbing Video: Zim Mother Attacked In South Africa

A Zimbabwean mother and son – in Polokwane to apply for South African residency – were attacked by panga-wielding robbers on Thursday.

Footage of the attack went viral on Facebook this week‚ and shows Jeanette van Vuuren and her son Tony grappling with two assailants in a petrol station forecourt.
The men had been after money in a moon bag on Van Vuuren’s waist.

Her brother‚ Bruce van Vuuren‚ said that pair had crossed into South Africa by bus and arrived in Polokwane in the early hours of the morning.

“They were coming to the Department of Home Affairs to apply for residency because our mother was born here. They landed up at the garage and they were attacked by the men…they were after her money‚” he said.

Van Vuuren said that his nephew was badly injured in the assault‚ having sustained cuts to his arms.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said that he had received word of the incident but that investigators had not yet viewed the footage.

WARNING: This video may upset sensitive viewers 

  • madzimai

    Very disturbing indeed but I salute Tony Van Vuuren.(sp) mwana akarwa hondo uyo just watch him… 2 against 1. 1min he is trying to defend mum and in the midst of all throwing punches and what ever he can get hold of at these panga wielding good for nothing south african thugs. Jeso chiwuyayi zvakwana. Enough is enough. Nxaaa