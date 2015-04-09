WARNING-DISTURBING VIDEOS of “Zimbabweans” Being Burnt Alive as Mugabe Dines

opinion_angry1 - CopyDisturbing video and picture footage allegedly of “young Zimbabweans” being burnt alive by barbaric South Africans in Durban have emerged just as President Mugabe was conducting his state visit to that country. While the exact location and dating of the footage could not be ascertained, several confirmed reports of attacks on foreigners were reported as they happened on Wednesday:

 

Chatsworth attack [News24.com Update]

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Major Thulani Zwane confirmed earlier that Chatsworth residents attacked foreign nationals staying in an informal settlement on Tuesday night, forcing them to evacuate.

“The community members also burnt a shack belonging to a foreigner. Chatsworth SAPS members assisted the victims and tried to move them to a place of safety but they refused stating that they are afraid to be deported,” Zwane said.

A 42-year-old man was injured during the attack.

In Sydenham, about 100 residents also attacked foreign nationals at an informal settlement.

“[Police] tried to assist the foreigners who were under attack and the community members began throwing stones at the police,” Zwane said.

“SAPS fired rubber bullets to disperse the unruly crowd. One unidentified foreign national was injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment. The community members were demanding all foreigners to evacuate the informal settlement. The police managed to contain the situation.”

 

-Report by Ezra Sibanda-

Disturbing images of Zimbabweans being burnt alive by barbaric South Africans in Durban have emerged in the midst of President Mugabe state visit to that country. These images are horrific indeed,

it’s actually videos of young Zimbabweans being brutalised by a gang of lazy and uneducated South Africans. In one mobile fone footage, a woman is stoned to death in the middle of the road. Her crime is being a foreigner. In another video some people including children less than 10 are being necklaced, poured with petrol and then set ablaze. The black on black cruelty of this magnitude violates the essence of humanity. It shows how primitive and backward black people are as a race.

The brutality in the videos is evil, and moreso a grave breach of the international law. It shows the entrenched and institutionalised black on black brutality in out Motherland. Yet, these are the same people who during apartheid years were given sanctuary in Zimbabwe. I remember as a young boy seeing South African refuges in Bulawayo living at Palace Hotel paid for by Zimbabwean tax payers. Thabo Mbeki’s father sought sanctuary in Zimbabwe. We all received them, sheltered them and risked the bombs of the mighty apartheid Airforce who were in hot pursuit of them. We recognised their struggle, we fed them, we treated them with dignity and civil. But this week, precisely today, black South Africans are turning against their saviours, us Zimbabweans. They are even killing Zimbabwean children.
This is a very sad African story. The level of brutality smacks of a crime prosecutable at the International Court in The Hague because the torture of innocent Zimbabweans by their South Africans counterparts snacks of a Crime Against Humanity. This crime implicates even the South African government if the day for moral indifference. It’s sad that up to now President Zuma has not spoken out, yet it was King Zwelithini who instigated this crime against foreigners.

  • Mukanya

    all because they are running away from mugabe, this man must resign now so that our brothers and sisters can come home.
  • Rovambira Maskiri

    lazy and un educated South Africans really, you people are the one who are fueling Xenophobia you cant go around insulting people in their own country, if they are lazy just pack, go and work hard in your own country, this is un acceptable insult especially from a journalist while the poor Zimbabweans suffer, people are there not to asses the level of education of South Africans but to look for work period.

  • Tariro

    I’v said it before, my advice to my fellow countrymen is that when you are in Rome do as the Romans.This habit of not learning and speaking the local languages should stop, because this is the root cause of xenophobia. you speak at the top of your voices in taxis, trains, worse in offices and other public places as if you own the place.Some of you guys have been in SA for over 10 years, mainly as students and now employees, and yet you cant even say good morning in any of the 12 official languages, shame on you.Its irritating to the locals, try listening to someone speaking in Ndebele in Harare and see the stares that they get, (its as if they will be saying anovhepi ko uyu) its the same thing guys. Anokuruma nzeve ndewako, i am saying this cause i am one of you.You have also invaded Bulawayo and are doing exactly the same thing, the only differrence is that Byo people tolerate you and are a bit reserved…. maybe for now.

  • silungisn

    Manje u President Robert Mugabe ungena phi lapho?…..this is a senseless article…………..

  • Zimndebele

    I would agree with you to a certain extent, but I have observed that xenophobia has very little to do with knowledge of language. I am Ndebele from Zim and can speak Zulu fluently. I have been in SA for almost twenty years, but some locals, especially the Zulus from KZN, can identify me quite easily. The only fortunate thing about me is that many of my associates are learned South Africans. We discuss and share ideas without prejudice. I have employed the services of Mozambican shangaans to repair my house. These guys speak fluent deep Zulu but they have confessed to me that they experience xenophobia as well. My observation is that many foreigners who are attacked live and/or do business in informal settlements and townships. The issue therefore revolves around poverty, competition for resources and opportunities. At professional level there is not much competition with locals because skills are scarce. Professionals also tend to live in the suburbs where attacks are highly unlikely. However, learning local languages can help but that does not guarantee total security.

  • tariro

    Langauge is the root cause of all this, there are other major causes that add up to all this i agree with you.Sometimes we just need to swallow our pride and accept that we no longer have wumambo, and that we are now beggers – beggers cannot be choosers.

    By the way the language issue results in the following:
    – an attitude problem which normally starts the moment you say kamndeere aka ‘ unenge watorasika for sure, you will be beyond redemption)
    – a tendency of creating a superiority complex over any living creature, that you are a VIP , and therefore are entittled to red carpet treatment, iwe uri refugee, no! guys this is not right.
    – and that because of my superiority complex , i deserve this and that.
    – that everyone understands my langauge, and my langauge only, if they dont, you wonder kuti vanovhepi!!!. ah ah guys lets learn to embrace other tribes.

    Charity begins at home, its sad that even our children are taking up from us. When is there ever going to be an end.

    Even at professional level, you irritate people at the boardroom by conversing in your language in between breaks in front of strangers, isn’t it better to at least keep a low profile in public places. i have colleagues who do just that and observed from a distance the stares and comments that come from the locals.if only they knew what they say behind their backs, they would change their attitude.iv tried often times to warn them , but nharo dzacho, they behave as if wava tsika corns, i gave up – i just avoid them and pretend i cant speak my mother language, it works for me.

  • zimuzim

    president mugabe`s pupose in office shud be only to protect the interest of the zimbabweans within and those in diaspora , if that fails then he is failing . mugabe is the chairman of AU , SADC and is the responsible person to be dealing with such issues as zenophobia espeacialy if a zimbabwean is a victim of it. He shud discuss with zuma measures to be stop such a shameless act.

  • tariro

    Mandeere akangwara, they saw it coming years ago.When they are in Harare they converse in shona, when in SA, they converse in any of the local langauges.

  • bobsled

    Mugabe could have the same done to these people in Zimbabwe if only they can be labelled non-Zanu PF. In 2008 he had even more awful things done to those who did not vote for him. He equally does not care about lives of those who do not like him. I do not see him being of much use in such crisis

  • Rovambira Maskiri

    Yes some us from Mashonaland we seem to have some problem with tribal issues, may be the problem is that there is only one tribe in mashonaland and more than 4 tribes in Matebeland so to them tribe and language doesn’t matter to them, but us we think integrating and learning other languages is colonization, our fellow country man and woman should stop insulting South Africans as lazy and un educated that’s an insult than no one can bear while-st in terms of education South Africa produce more than ten times the graduates that our country produce per year and there are unconfirmed reports that Zanu pf through the CIO was funding Malema intending to cause instability that nation if its true we are in trouble then because if you take a very close look at the xenophobic attacks they seem to be well organized and waged from underground and these statues demos seem meant to take away attention from xeno attacks, dont mind Zumas gesture towards Mugabe coz Zuma is a trained intelligence person he can fool you unnoticed he always lough when he is under attack we must alsi remember that the ANC has always waged its wars from underground from the aperthied erra to Nkatha, COPE, ma Zimbos open your eyes wide and I say very wide

  • Tino

    It is still not clear whether the man is Congolese or Zimbabwean.Some sectors say its a Congolese.That howevwer doesn’t matter.What matters is a human life lost in a horrific manner beyond imagination.The spirit of killing is still in the South Africans and to them being a foreigner is enough crime to warrant such a painful death.This is the time that as Zimbabweans, we have to reflect and think where to now.Israel had its nationals killed in France, it made sure that the bodies were returned to Israel and buried with full state assistance.Zimbabwe can not do that.Once a state does nort honour its citizens, then it can not expect other countries to do so.It was an opportunity for Mugabe to go to Soweto, Alexandra, Khayelitsha , KwaMashu and just wave a hand to South Africans and thank them for accommodating his countrymen.He just gave a statement, not necessarily thanking the citizens.
    The clock is ticking. A 25% unemployment rate can be reduced to 10% if foreigners go.When Zuma leaves office ,Cyril Ramaphosa has a sharp business brain and the South Africans are confident he will bring that 10% down to 5%.That way South Africa will have less crime and it will start working hard to reclaim its pole position from Nigeria.
    It is sad that leaders are careless with people’s lives.If Jakaya Kikwete, at 65 says it is tiresome to be president.What more the 90s?

  • Mukanganise Felix

    The footage here has nothing to do with xenophobia …all these people in the video are South Africans…. this happened in an informal settlement called Sondela here in Rustenburg ….Those being burnt were accused of raping a 15 year old girl who later managed to identify them and the community reacted….Xenophobia is there in SA but the media should just get their facts right before printing scary staff.

  • Bazur Wa Kumuzi

    At least I ve read very mature arguments here on this issue. Very mature indeed from most contributors. It reminds me of one of my former lecturers at UZ the late Charles Taruvinga who would say ” I Speak 7 or more African languages but I have never lost even a single hair”. Our fellow South African brothers must understand that Zimbabweans are not like other Africans from farther north if the truth be told. Venda, Shangaan, Sotho and a dialect of Zulu are spoken in Zimbabwe not by accident. That river Limpopo separates the same people. Even the Shona speaking Zimbabweans have some words from Venda and from time immemorial Zimbabweans have been going to South Africa. Joshua Nkomo learnt and worked there, Robert Mugabe learnt there, Herbert CHitepo, Josia Chinamano worked and married there. Cde. Nkobi the late ANC treasurer general who fought against apartheid with Mandela and Sisulu originally came from Plumtree a pure Nkalanga he was! A reasonable and thinking South African must understand that those Zimbabweans who are there just did what their fathers did also.I dont think that Shonas should hide their identity. I am not Shona but I enjoy speaking Shona when I am away from Zimbabwe. It makes me feel Zimbabwean just as when I speak Ndebele and Kalanga. Even in Europe there are advantages for citizens of the EU in some countries. And if one comes from a country that is not from the zone they are treated separately. We deserve a different treatment by South Africans for sure as Zimbabweans.

  • MUSINDO(MAKANYA)VIGORONY-HOVIO

    WE KNOW KUTI WAKAENDA KU UZ…..IS IT REALLY WORTH TELLING US HERE……TIKWANIREI VAKURU….NDIMI TYPE DZINOTAURISA PEDZEKA MOPISWA MUNYIKA DZEVANHU MOTI HE HE WE DESERVE TO BE TREATED BETTER…….

  • Bazur Wa Kumuzi

    you must be dull and dying of jealousy. Persih in your dark world!

  • Zimndebele

    Thanks for sharing your experiences with fellow countrymen. Definitely when you speak a people’s language you can get their sympathy and admiration, even if you are not fluent. What matters is the gesture you show that you want to learn and integrate with them. Sure if you are not home, you do not enjoy a lot of liberties. It makes sense to identify with the people that give you shelter and language comes in handy in trying to achieve this.

  • I AM

    What has the dining of Mugabe have to do with this barbaric act? Zimbabweans have always been going to South Africa even before Mugabe came into power. Stop politicising everything. And please, spare us your opinion, report facts as they are.

  • NewWorldOrder_cab312

    I think people should desist from reporting inaccuracies, can the reporters who have claimed these people are Zimbabweans name them. I am not insunuating other Nationals are supposed to be burnt, but it is important to avoid reporting falsehoods or things people are not sure of.

  • Caleb312

    I think people should desist from reporting inaccuracies, can the reporters who have claimed these people are Zimbabweans name them. I am not insunuating other Nationals are supposed to be burnt, but it is important to avoid reporting falsehoods or things people are not sure of.

  • zimuzim

    true , ws jus desperate for a change

  • Kufakwejeyi

    Reading through the various comments here it is unfortunate that the blame is being put on the victims. The Zimbabweans, for not speaking the correct languages and the South Africans for taking issues with the influx of Zimbabweans into their country. Bottom line is that both are victims and more pointedly, of the Zimbabwean political madness. Agree with me or not but the fact remains that as Zimbabweans, we are where we are by choice as a country. And we have chosen by commission and omission to be where we are. We have allowed our leaders to ride roughshod over us without calling them to account. Mugabe behaves as if he, with his bare hands, created this country and that he alone, fought and liberated this country. Lately his new found deputy misses no opportunity to tell Zimbabweans that he was trained to kill and to destroy as if he is the only living Zimbabwean who was so trained.

    We must not talk as if those millions of Zimbabweans in South Africa went there out of choice or that they had better options here. And if anyone believes any of those people, if they came back to Zimbabwe, would cast their votes in favor of ZANUpf then they need their heads examined and Mugabe and his party are well aware of that and are happy as long as those opposition votes remain maligned in South Africa and are not allowed the vote.

    The solution is for those people to come back home, claim their votes in their millions, and once and for all get ourselves rid of this madness of a ruling elite that cares bar all about the welfare of its people. To claim that people used to go to Wenela so there is nothing new is rank madness. We all know why our people are facing the crocodiles of the Limpopo river to get into South Africa and this is the root cause of our suffering and that is what makes us victims in the same way that the South Africans who are now having to compete with us for their jobs are also victims of Mugabe’s misrule.

  • Kufakwejeyi

    Reading through the various comments here it is unfortunate that the blame is being put on the victims. The Zimbabweans, for not speaking the correct languages and the South Africans for taking issues with the influx of Zimbabweans into their country. Bottom line is that both are victims and more pointedly, of the Zimbabwean political madness. Agree with me or not but the fact remains that as Zimbabweans, we are where we are by choice as a country. And we have chosen by commission and omission to be where we are. We have allowed our leaders to ride roughshod over us without calling them to account. Mugabe behaves as if he, with his bare hands, created this country and that he alone, fought and liberated this country. Lately his new found deputy misses no opportunity to tell Zimbabweans that he was trained to kill and to destroy as if he is the only living Zimbabwean who was so trained.

    We must not talk as if those millions of Zimbabweans in South Africa went there out of choice or that they had better options here. And if anyone believes any of those people, if they came back to Zimbabwe, would cast their votes in favor of ZANUpf then they need their heads examined and Mugabe and his party are well aware of that and are happy as long as those opposition votes remain maligned in South Africa and are not allowed the vote.

    The solution is for those people to come back home, claim their votes in their millions, and once and for all get ourselves rid of this madness of a ruling elite that cares bar all about the welfare of its people. To claim that people used to go to Wenela so there is nothing new is rank madness. We all know why our people are facing the crocodiles of the Limpopo river to get into South Africa and this is the root cause of our suffering and that is what makes us victims in the same way that the South Africans who are now having to compete with us for their jobs are also victims of Mugabe’s misrule.

  • the bigger boss

    My my. This could be a harbringer of mob justice soon against zpuff criminals !!!! I’d not like to be one of that cabal, or indeed a member of CIO zrp zna etc !!!!!

  • the bigger boss

    Who u kidding that you went to ” university ” !!!!!!!””!

  • Dylan SaKusano Kumbiey

    that video is not at all related to these Xenophobic attacks
    check this link: http://mybroadband.co.za/vb/showthread.php/691950-Alleged-Murderers-Being-Burnt-Alive-in-Mob-Justice-Incident-NSFW

  • Robert

    it says in the first line MOB JUSTICE.

    The point is that BLACK PEOPLE ARE BURNING CHILDREN IN THE STREETS and videoing it to put on the internet for the entire world to see. If you people want to burn people in the streets, why not the people who did this to these children. Do you people not realize that this is not the action of a civilized society? If you people do not put a stop to this, the rest of the world will.