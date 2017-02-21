SAD PICTURES: Tendai Biti’s Home Attacked, Burnt Down

Zimbabwe’s former Finance Minister, Tendai Biti’s homestead has been burnt down.

The PDP leader’s rural home was Sunday night torched down by suspected ZANU PF arsonists.

While it was not possible to reach the top-barrister turned politician, his party’s senior officers confirmed the incident.

“Please note that the rural homestead of President Biti in Murewa was burnt down on Sunday evening by some people yet to be identified…“Everything was destroyed. We only thank God no one was injured.” Mr Gorden Moyo said.

He continued saying, “We condemn in strongest terms the perpetrators of this malicious destruction of property. We hope police will do their work and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The attack comes within hours of Biti criticising First Lady Grace Mugabe saying “The suggestion that Zimbabweans will vote for a corpse is contemptuous , cynical , abusive and arrogant. What is wrong with these people?”

Biti’s party in a statement said, “there have also been threats to President Biti in recent years. While serving as the Finance Minister during the inclusive period, President Biti received a live bullet wrapped in envelope.

“However, despite these attempts on the life of the PDP leader, President Biti and the entire PDP family remain unshaken and resolute as we prepared for the watershed 2018 elections.”

While Finance Minister 2011, Biti’s house in Chisipite house was reportedly also petrol bombed.