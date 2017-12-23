Warrant Of Arrest For Pasuwa | LATEST

Former Warriors and Dynamos Football Club coach Calisto Pasuwa was last week arrested for occupying a council residential stand without approval.

He subsequently skipped court, and a warrant of arrest is out for him.

It is alleged that on November 8, 2017, a Manyame Rural District Council inspector on patrol in Seke asked Pasuwa (47) to produce documentation for the land he occupies in the area.

He, however, allegedly failed, and was later arrested.

The papers at Chitungwiza Magistrates Court reads: “The accused person had no legal right to occupy or use communal land without lawful authority.”

In his statement to the police, Pasuwa insisted he was legally settled.

“I was lawfully allocated this piece of land by the village head and I observed all formalities, including having my name registered in the village head’s book for forward transmission to Manyame Rural District Council,” he said.- state media