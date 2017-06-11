Warriors Coach Mapeza Optimistic About 2019 Africa Cup

Warriors coach Norman Mapeza is hopeful his team will get a positive start to their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign when they take on Liberia in a Group B match at the National Sports Stadium today at 3 pm kick-off time.

The match marks Mapeza’s first competitive assignment on his return to the post that he left some five years ago.

His mandate is to lead the Warriors to an immediate return to the Afcon finals, which would be their fourth appearance at the continent’s premier football tournament.

As the team put the final touches on their preparations for the match against the West Africans, Mapeza yesterday emphasised the importance of getting a good result this weekend to get a good start in a group that also has the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo-Brazzaville who lock horns in Kinshasa today.

“It’s a massive game for me as a coach as well as for the country. We have only one objective and that is to get a positive result and there is no two ways about it. We have been working very hard and those who will represent the country on Sunday, I think they will put maximum effort and do their best for the country,” Mapeza said after the team’s training session at the match venue.

He said he is desperate to make an impression this time, after his first spell with the Warriors in 2011, ended in disappointment when the team failed to qualify for the 2012 Afcon finals.

“It’s not only important for me to get a good result, but for everybody that is involved in football in Zimbabwe.

But for me as the interim coach, I think it would be a massive achievement if we get a positive result. Pressure, there is so much pressure on me and you can tell it by just looking on my face. It’s just too much because I am doing it for the country, there is nothing I can do, but we just have to deliver.”

Mapeza will be missing the services of star man Khama Billiat, ruled out of the match through injury. Asked if the winger’s absence might have dented his plans for the match, the former Warriors skipper responded: “Khama is a quality player, no doubt about it. Previous coaches have been using Khama and I came in and I was looking at work with him as well, but unfortunately, he is injured and there is nothing I can do. I have to work with the guys who are available and hope they can work to their best capabilities and give us a result.”

With most of the players on their off-season, Mapeza has been afforded more time to work with the team. The squad has been in camp for almost two weeks now, as they prepare for the match and he believes the more time the players have spent together has helped.

“Not really two weeks, because we had league games in between. We wanted to have the complete two weeks, but I can’t really complain. I appreciate what the PSL did for us, to give us those days. I just hope everybody puts maximum effort come Sunday, and everybody goes home around 5 pm happy.”

Mapeza revealed that some of his players are carrying some knocks, a situation which has forced him to delay the announcement of the final squad until tomorrow.

The coach also spoke about the Billiat row which saw his South African side Mamelodi Sundowns exchanging some unpleasant words with Zifa. “Let’s not get divided by what has been happening in the past few days, people taking from one side to the other. This is football, not politics, we must be united. Let everybody come and support the team. I wish everybody can come and give the boys maximum support.”

The Warriors will start the match as favourites, having dominated their opponents in their only two previous meetings in the 2010 Afcon qualifiers.

Zimbabwe won 3-0 at the National Sports Stadium, before forcing a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in Monrovia, Knowledge Musona scoring his first goal for the national team.

The visitors are missing key men for the encounter including skipper William Jebor and former Manchester City star Alex Nimely.

Jebor, who plays his club football in Morrocco turning out for Wydad Casablanca, has been given compassionate leave after losing his mother this week while Nimely, who plays for Norwegian side Stabaek, has been ruled out by injury.

Also out of the clash is winger Antony Laffour, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, they still have Alex’s brother Sylvanus, their talisman, available, a striker who plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia.

Warriors probable line-up:

George Chigova, Erick Chipeta, Teenage Hadebe, Partson Jaure, Onismor Bhasera, Danny Phiri, Thabani Kamusoko, Marvellous Nakamba, Kuda Mahachi, Knowledge Musona and Tendai Ndoro. NewsDay