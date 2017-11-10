Warriors Legends Raring To Go

Terrence Mawawa| The Zimbabwe Warriors Legends are ready to take on the Barcelona Legends in a potentially explosive encounter at the giant National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Although former Warriors skipper Ephraim Chawanda will no longer feature in the match Harlington Shereni and Dumisani Mpofu have indicated that morale is high ahead of the match.

Some of the ex-players who are expected to illuminate the afternoon for the hosts include the likes of Norman Mapeza, Callisto Pasuwa, Kennedy Nagoli, Edward Sadomba, Tinashe Nengomasha, Joel Luphahla and Gift Muzadzi.

The Barcelona Legends arrived in Mozambique yesterday en-route to Zimbabwe.

According to reports from Mozambique, the arrival of the legends of Barcelona was characterised by a carnival atmosphere at the Maputo International Airport.

Many Mozambicans flocked to see the stars led by their coach Albert Ferrer and skipper Patrick Kluivert. The other ex-stars like Rivaldo, Deco were scheduled to arrive later after using a different route that took them through Johannesburg.

Zimbabwe Legends Probable Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brenna Msiska, Muzondiwa Mugadza, Gift Muzadzi, Japhet Mparutsa.

Defenders: Edelbert Dinha, Charles Yohane, Dumisani Mpofu, Dazzy Kapenya, Bhekithemba Ndlovu, Innocent Chikoya, Harlington Shereni, Thulani Biya Ncube, Norman Mapeza, Kaitano Tembo.

Midfielders: Callisto Pasuwa, Johannes Ngodzo, Kennedy Nagoli, Moses Chunga, Tinashe Nengomasha, Joel Lupahla, Desmond Maringwa, Ronald Sibanda.

Strikers: Edward Sadomba, Agent Sawu, Zenzo Moyo, Benjani Mwaruwari, Peter Ndlovu, Madinda Ndlovu, William Mugeyi, Wilfred Mugeyi, Ian Gorowa.