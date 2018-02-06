Warriors Star Stranded In SA

Terrence Mawawa | Zimbabwe Warriors player Matthew Rusike is desperate to obtain a work permit to enable him to play for his new club Cape Town City.

The former Kaizer Chiefs player returned to the ABSA

Premiership after signing a contract with Cape Town Stars on the last day

of the transfer window.

He missed Friday’s game

against Mamelodi Sundowns.His side lost 0-1 to the Brazilians.

According to Soccer Laduma, Cape Town City are currently making frantic efforts to complete Rusike’s paperwork

before the team’s clash against Bidvest Wits on

Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean forward, who won the ABSA

Premiership title twice with Chiefs

also played for Club Africain of Tunisia.