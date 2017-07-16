Was Grace Mugabe’s Leg Sticking Outside The Car for It To Get Bruised? And why is this national news, and that of the biker not important? Why did Mrs Mugabe’s leg get bruised instead of the other parts of the body; and is the car untouched? Any pictures of either the car or the accident, why are these kept secret? Why does the state media story focus on Grace Mugabe’s health and mention little about the biker, is he not equally human?

Now come to other accidents in the past: why does the government not mention the many bikers who have crashed and been abandoned by Mugabe’s posh motorcade?