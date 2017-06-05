WATCH: 1st EVIDENCE EXPOSING MAKANDIWA FOR “HUMAN BLOOD SACRIFICES” IN GHANA: Another Businessman Speaks Out | BREAKING NEWS

As new video evidence is presented tonight, another businessman connects in speaking out on how how he recently discovered that prosperity necromancer, Emmanuel Makandiwa is possibly engaged in practices which endorse the death of people as a necessary requirement for what Makandiwa is seen in one video describing as “a promotion.”

At the time when Makandiwa was giving mantles and nearly 20 people were killed in 2011, during that period another congregant, a man, ran over his child and Makandiwa would then quickly congratulate the father saying he has done well, and God is now pleased with him. He even continued this time saying that the father would now be blessed evermore as a result of the child’s death. The father was furthermore even conferred with a pastoral title, suddenly and without any training at all, right at the funeral of his baby girl. He is now an official pastor leading a large zone with thousands of people.

Following an expose by the well known affluent couple, Upenyu and Blessing Mashangwa last week, Mr Ray Tazarurwa who personally laid the foundation pillars of Makandiwa’s church today connects LIVE on ZimEye. The video program starts in a few minutes from now: