Managed to get Pastor E to make a quick statement at avondale police. #ThisFlag

Pastor Evan Mawarire speaks from Avondale police station. He was earlier on arrested today for addressing University of Zimbabwe medical students who had been protesting against an increase in school fees. He was initially taken to Avondale Police Station before being transferred to CID Law and Order Section.