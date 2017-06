The Zanu PF linked black empowerment lobby grouping, Affirmative Action Group (AAG), says it is going to block the takeover of Barclays Bank Zimbabwe by the First Merchant Bank of Malawi. AAG President, Chamu Chiwanza held a press conference in Harare Tuesday where he said his organisation is not going to let government allow the sell of the bank to foreigners.

