WATCH: Britain Wants To Forge Link with Zimbabwe After Brexit | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| After leaving the European Union, the United Kingdom is looking to forge new economic links with Zimbabwe, it has emerged.

Speaking at a function commemorating Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, Laing said her government is looking Zimbabwe-wards after exiting the EU which event is due in the next 2 years. ZimEye reveals the video of the Harare ambassador, Katriona Laing revealing,”post Brexit… we are now really really actively looking to forge new links with countries like Zimbabwe, who like us are very strong in the creative industries.”

She also spoke of Queen Elizabeth’s love for the country. Below were some of the highlights:

