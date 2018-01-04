WATCH: CAUGHT ON CAMERA TODAY – Video Of War Veteran Filmed While Violently Seizing A Farm

7

By Staff Reporter| A suspected ZANU PF aligned war veteran has been caught on camera invading  a farm in Triangle, in a development that has seen some Zimbabweans threatening to rope in the British government who have promised Zimbabwe aid.

The farm owners are Shane and Denise Warth at Mpapa Farm outside Triangle in the lowveld and the man who wants to take over the farm is Mr Solicitor Mutendi from Masvingo is trying to take the farm. The below is the LIVE video shot earlier today, Thursday. VIDEO: 

New Zimbabwe??!! My mom and Shane getting hassled by people wanting to take away their farm. Nothing being done to help them. This happened this morning. 😞 Denise Warth Shane Warth Matthew Dalton Justin Dalton Mitchell Dalton Tyrone WarthDetails: Shane and Denise Warth at Mpapa Farm outside Triangle in the lowveld. Date of video is 4 January 2018. Mr Solicitor Mutendi from Masvingo is trying to take the farm.

Posted by Nicola Dalton on Thursday, January 4, 2018

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Ntonki Healer

    Unlock your relationship and put it to the next level through the easiest way available. Through quick and reliable solutions that will make.
    *Your partner listen and think about you wherever he is.
    *Making him or her take care of you or support you without any limitations.
    *Love binding rituals that keep you together without cheating and interference of any body
    *Prevention of divorce or any misunderstandings
    *Quick and peaceful marriage to those who need prosperity.
    I have helped saved many people’s relationships in South Africa and abroad Effectively through physical and long distance healing.
    My specialties include,Amending broken hearts,bring back lost love,get married,control cheaters,stop divorce,win court cases,palm reader,see your enemies in a mirror,job promotion,get tenders and contracts,win casino,spells caster,get a baby and all problems.
    CALL or WHATSAPP Me on +27603051423

  • Jukwa

    The RIGHTFUL OWNERS, Africans, are intent on repatriating their stolen Ancestral Lands from invading white THIEVES?
    And the problem is?

    Very normal for rightful owners to recover stolen properties from brazen, delusional and unrepentant THIEVES!
    It’s no big deal.

  • John Chimombe

    Does that Mutendi idiot really look like he is desperate for land? And the pack of fools with him. What a shame! President ED, please let’s work on getting people jobs as soon as possible. Vamwe vakushaya zvekuita.

  • Lets be mature

    Jukwa , the rightful owner of the land is God. No black , coloured or white owns the land. The land belongs to all mankind. What is important is to use the land in fact all the natural resources wisely and productively. Lets be civilized. Its cheap thinking to say the rightful owners. No one owns the Land except God. One day we will be accountable for our actions and unfortunately all the looters will not get out with it. The problem with those who are mentally retarded is that they have a spirit of “Give me, I want”. Zimbabwe with its population has massive uncultivated in fact virgin land no need to grab already developed land. Those who need to do farming can simply and lawfully approach the relevant athourites for land allocation.

  • Jukwa

    First of all, your and the wicked white man’s “God” is a FICTITIOUS CHARACTER!
    He is the product of overactive and ignorant imagination.

    So, let an African as delusional as you go to Europe and declare to those neanderthals that their land belong to some fictitious character, your “God”! lol

    And then let said Africans proceed to claim european land.
    How long do you think such deluded African would lost in Europe? lol

    Here’s reality for you: The Roma & Jews have been in Europe FOR OVER TWO THOUSAND YEARS!

    And after such a long time in Europe, do you know what became of those Roma & Jews just a few short decades ago?

    Roma & Jews were GASSED & BAKED BY THE MILLIONS, just for being non-europeans in european land!

    Even to this day, Roma peoples HAVE NO ‘human rights’ in Europe!

    And for Jews still in Europe, they are just waiting for their turn to be wiped out; because they have a death-wish in Europe.

  • Tavengwa

    President these people are tarnishing your name and gvt strategy for development and recovery this bad publicity is apparently working against the country stop them arrest them and teach them to behave…this is just chaos they are doing working against the policies of the new gvt…stop all land seizures now…we need an audit to necessitate this or else audit this guy and you will see how much corruption he has already done…he is stupid

  • mario mesquita

    {“God” is a FICTITIOUS CHARACTER!} JUKWA seems you losing your mouth there. GOD IS NOT FICTITIOUS. God is he whoever made that land and man exist is GOD is whoever Created your little brains and your microscopic DNA and The moon, Sun and other places that you never been to IS GOD. GOD IS he whoever makes it posible for your hair to grow while your heart is beating.. we have no reason to hate eachother. THERE IS NO BLACK AND WHITE you are just a racist. an idiot is someone who thinks GOD doesnt exist