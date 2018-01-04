WATCH: CAUGHT ON CAMERA TODAY – Video Of War Veteran Filmed While Violently Seizing A Farm

By Staff Reporter| A suspected ZANU PF aligned war veteran has been caught on camera invading a farm in Triangle, in a development that has seen some Zimbabweans threatening to rope in the British government who have promised Zimbabwe aid.

The farm owners are Shane and Denise Warth at Mpapa Farm outside Triangle in the lowveld and the man who wants to take over the farm is Mr Solicitor Mutendi from Masvingo is trying to take the farm. The below is the LIVE video shot earlier today, Thursday. VIDEO:



New Zimbabwe??!! My mom and Shane getting hassled by people wanting to take away their farm. Nothing being done to help them. This happened this morning. 😞 Denise Warth Shane Warth Matthew Dalton Justin Dalton Mitchell Dalton Tyrone WarthDetails: Shane and Denise Warth at Mpapa Farm outside Triangle in the lowveld. Date of video is 4 January 2018. Mr Solicitor Mutendi from Masvingo is trying to take the farm. Posted by Nicola Dalton on Thursday, January 4, 2018