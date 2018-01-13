WATCH: Chaos As Malema’s Party Vandalises H&M Stores In South Africa

In what are retaliation attacks, H&M Stores were Saturday morning vandalised as throngs of EFF party members descended on the streets of Sandton. The development comes despite the company’s apology made for the kids’ hoody advert said to have been racist. (MORE FOLLOWS):

Sandton City H&M. Right now!!! EFF boycotting “monkey” sweater. pic.twitter.com/wjjQCM9IAq — Buhle Manyathi (@B_Manyathi) January 13, 2018

[JUST IN] Protests at H&M Sandton City by EFF members. Video from eNCA's @YashPaddy pic.twitter.com/qRy63ilRNj — eNCA (@eNCA) January 13, 2018