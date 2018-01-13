WATCH: Chaos As Malema’s Party Vandalises H&M Stores In South Africa

0

In what are retaliation attacks, H&M Stores were Saturday morning vandalised as throngs of EFF party members descended on the streets of Sandton. The development comes despite the company’s apology made for the kids’ hoody advert said to have been racist. (MORE FOLLOWS):

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR