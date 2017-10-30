WATCH: Donald Trump Faces Possible Charges Over Russia Meddling Investigation| US PAPERS

US President Donald Trump is facing potential charges as a special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s interference in the presidential election spoke of possible collusion with Trump’s associates.

Just 2 days after reports revealing that a grand jury approved the first charges in the federal investigation, Trump appeared ready for the other shoe to drop, taking to Twitter on Sunday to denounce the investigation, Democrats and his election opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“All of this ‘Russia’ talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT!” tweeted Trump.

Meanwhile The Washington Post reports that there are tensions between Republicans and Democrats over the investigation of Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election which intensified Sunday, with President Trump demanding to know why his campaign is under federal scrutiny while his former opponent Hillary Clinton is not.

Trump’s latest outburst over the inquiry led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III surfaced on Twitter as his administration braced for the possibility that the first batch of charges in the case could be publicly announced as soon as Monday. CNN reported that a federal grand jury had approved an indictment, although details of the possible charges and the name of a defendant remained unclear.