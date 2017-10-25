WATCH: “Don’t Employ Zimbabweans”, Mbalula Blows Out Again

A South African cabinet minister has warned local farmers against employing Zimbabwean illegals and then blaming the police when robbed and or killed by the foreigners.

South Africa’s police Minister Fikile Mbalula has warned farmers to be careful not to employ undocumented and unregistered foreigners for the purpose of cheap labour.

Mbalula says this makes it difficult to trace undocumented foreigners if they commit crime on farms.

Mbalula was responding to the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Dianne Kohler-Barnard during the release of the annual crime statistics in Parliament.

It’s true that there are criminals who stealing from farms, undermining farmers work and that. But equally there are farmers, who are wrong, because they employ people from Zimbabwe as cheap labour and exploit them, and then those people turn against them and kill them and then it becomes a safety question.

“So I am saying to the farmers as I have met with them, stop that. Help me to ensure compliance, working with the department of labour. Don’t employ unregistered, undocumented foreigners in our country and when they turn against you blame SAPS. We’ve got nowhere to find such people.” – SABC