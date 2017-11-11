WATCH: Drama As Angry Norton Residents Block High Court Sheriff

NEAR RIOT OVER KATANGA EVICTION

By Community Correspondent| Scores of Katanga residents in Norton teamed up early Thursday afternoon to block a truck on High Court Sheriff’s duty from leaving, demanding compensation for household items destroyed during execution of an eviction order.

The Sheriff’s team reportedly broke the locks at Samson Sumburero’s House No. K1199 in the “Waterworks” section of Katanga suburb and started throwing household property outside, breaking some furniture items. No-one was home at that time. One of the tenants at the house claimed to have lost an undisclosed amount of cash when the enforcers entered her room in her absence.

Samson Sumburero is a former employee of the Harare City Council’s Department of Water, having served at the local authority’s Morton Jaffray Waterworks since 1965, a period spanning the employers’ numerous incarnations as a private enterprise, a Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) branch and a Harare City Council department. From then till now, he, alongside hundreds of others, has been occupying the houses in question as a tenant of his former employers.

According to one Mudzimurema, also a former Waterworks employee, over 100 families are facing eviction from the company houses over accumulated debts ranging between a few hundreds to thousands of dollars.

“When we were retrenched, we never got our pensions and incentives. How then the Harare City Council expects us to clear our debts when they owe us is confusing. They went to court against us, but as we had no money to engage lawyers, they won. We are not at all denying we owe them varying sums of money. We had hoped that in their debt collection efforts, they would take into account that they too owe us. Furthermore, as we have occupied these houses for over four decades, we feel it is only fair that we be given the right to purchase them outright. Some of the parents who worked there have since died, without getting their dues, and those facing eviction are their children who have never been told the truth about whatever arrangement existed between their parents and the employer all these years,” said Mudzimurema.

Tatenda Sumburero, a member of the evicted family, said they engaged with the Harare City Council as recently as Monday and reached agreement over a payment plan.

“We made some payments early this week. We are puzzled how we have been targeted out of the over 100 equally affected households,” he said.

All indications are that the over one hundred families occupying the “Waterworks” houses are at risk of being rendered homeless this rainy season if the Harare City Council goes ahead with the enforcement of the eviction orders.

