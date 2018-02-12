WATCH: Drama As Wicknell Chivayo Disowns Own Company, And Director Says He Doesn’t Know How Wicknell Spent the $5 million ZESA Cash

By Terrence Mawawa| There was drama in Parliament today when convicted fraudster and businessman Wicknell Chivayo publicly disowned his own company, Intratek saying he sold his shares way back in 2014.

In what was seen as an apparent play of falsehoods against falsehoods and then afterwards a disastrous attempt to cover the shame, Chivayo clashed with a lawyer representing his co -directors. They contradicted each other, shortly before Wicknell belted himself back up.

Earlier on Chivayo had told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy that he owns 50 percent of Intratek with Yousouf Ahmed owning the other 50 percent.

However, Mr Bruce Tokwe, the lawyer representing the other shareholder, Ahmed, Chivayo ceded his shares in the company in 2014 and was now working for the company as a managing director.

Chivayo immediately began claiming that the issue of shareholding is an internal matter and claimed that the other partner, Yusuf Ahmed gave him back his shares in 2015 after he had initially ceded them in 2014.

A man sitting in the panel then interjected amid belief that the matter was before the courts and so should not be discussed.

But when asked by the chairman Temba Mliswa if there was a dispute between the shareholders at the courts, Chivayo opened up saying there was none at all. He then repeatedly began responding saying there is potential dispute.

Despite trying to state that there is a potential lawsuit, Chairman Temba Mliswa then warned Chivayo that he was under oath and that he needed to answer truthfully or he would face contempt of parliament charges.

Meanwhile Tokwe accused Chivayo of not respecting the rules of corporate governance say that the businessman was doing things on his own without consultation. He added saying Chivayo had rebuffed efforts by his partners to engage him at various points. Tokwe said,

“It’s a clear case of delinquency on the part of management and we’re getting to the bottom of the matter.”

Despite the dispute over shareholding, Tokwe emphasized that the shareholders of Intratek are happy to fund the project “to ensure what needs to be done is done.” He also added saying the other shareholders had invested between $2 million and $3 million. Chivayo also claimed that he put into the company $3million.

But the Chairperson Mliswa put Chivayo to task saying he must produce evidence that he has truly invested the money.

Chivayo now has 1 week to produce all documents including and particularly bank statements which must show how he spent the over 7$million which ZESA says it paid him.