GRACE MUGABE BLASTS MNANGAGWA: MUGABE'S WORD IS FINAL! BREAKING NEWS – GRACE MUGABE BLASTS MNANGAGWA: MUGABE'S WORD IS FINAL! Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, July 27, 2017

But I have always argued with (Mugabe) him that he has to be involved…his word will be final, mark my words,” said First Lady Grace Mugabe yesterday