WATCH: Harare Woman Wins Mercedes- Benz C- Class At Bakers Inn Promo

By Business Reporter| A Harare woman, Linda Koronariyo drove off with an amazing Mercedes- Benz C- Class at the Bakers Inn promotion which was held in Harare gardens.

Announced Bakers Inn: “One of our 2 lucky Mercedes-Benz C-Class car winners here in Harare as we end our Buy And Win Grand Prize Draws. Amhlophe , Makorokoto , Congratulations to all our winners today here at the Harare Gardens. We had a wonderful day and some special moments.”

The moment you find out you are driving off in a Mercedes -Benz at the Harare Buy and Win Grand Prize Draw. Linda Koronariyo Makorkoto , Amhlophe, Congratulations! #BuyAndWin2017 pic.twitter.com/wgbXNnYo8u — Baker's Inn (@BakersInnZW) February 3, 2018