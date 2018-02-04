WATCH: Harare Woman Wins Mercedes- Benz C- Class At Bakers Inn Promo

1

By Business Reporter| A Harare woman, Linda Koronariyo drove off with an amazing Mercedes- Benz C- Class at the Bakers Inn promotion which was held in Harare gardens.

Announced Bakers Inn: “One of our 2 lucky Mercedes-Benz C-Class car winners here in Harare as we end our Buy And Win Grand Prize Draws. Amhlophe , Makorokoto , Congratulations to all our winners today here at the Harare Gardens. We had a wonderful day and some special moments.”

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • schicco

    Why this silly guy taking off her cap? She had her reasons for putting on a cap; Hahaha!