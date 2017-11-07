WATCH: Has Mnangagwa Fled Zimbabwe For South Africa?

THE GRACE MUGABE WINDOW THE GRACE MUGABE WINDOW Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Terrence Mawawa | Embattled former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is still in Harare, contrary to claims that he has left the country.

Impeccable sources revealed that Mnangagwa spent the rest of the day yesterday at his Chisipite house.

There were claims that Mnangagwa fled to South Africa yesterday.

” Mnangagwa has a scheduled appointment with doctors at a research medical centre in Johannesburg who are treating him for poisoning side effects but he is still in the country,” said a source.

Mnangagwa remains the second secretary of the party and the Vice President of Zanu PF although he was fired from government.

Grace Mugabe is reportedly planning mass demonstrations against Mnangagwa before the politburo meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

Sources close to Mnangagwa said:

“He is having a cup of tea as we speak right now. You can video call if you wish and see for yourself. He is in Harare, safe and sound.”

Grace Mugabe’s G40 members are expected to push for Mnangagwa’s ouster tomorrow.

Army sources told ZimEye.com the security chiefs will soon confront President Robert Mugabe over the crisis in the ruling party.

“Robert Mugabe has to sort out the mess his wife has created or else there will be trouble,” said a source in the army.

