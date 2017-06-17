WATCH: Kasinauyo Death -FRESH DETAILS

KASINAUYO DEATH LATEST – LIVE KASINAUYO DEATH LATEST DETAILS – LIVE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Biyernes, Hunyo 16, 2017

By Staff Reporter | The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has described the late Football administrator, Edzai Kasinauyo, as a passionate footballer.

Kasinauyo, died passed on Friday in South Africa.

He was 42.

Unconfirmed reports say Kasinauyo succumbed to cancer.

In an interview with ZimEye.com, Friday, ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela, said the nation has lost a great football administrator.

“We are shocked by the passing on of Kasinauyo, what’s most shocking is the fact that we did not even hear about his illness and we are very sad with the sudden departure of this former ZIFA executive board member,” said Gwesela.

“He was very promising, very intelligent, very knowledgeable and very wise we have lost a very passionate football legend,” said Gwesela.

Kasinauyo served as ZIFA executive committee member in 2015 and left the Zimbabwe administration football body last year. He also played for Moroka Swallows and Ajax Cape Town. Kasinuayo, was 42, and funeral arrangement will be communicated in due course.