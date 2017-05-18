WATCH: Kasukuwere Is Innocent!, War Vets Explode

Staff Reporter| War veterans have blasted out saying that ZANU PF National Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere is innocent. They also said the man has no case whatsoever to answer for state media spittle charges which propel the claim that he is guilty of treason on President Robert Mugabe.

This comes as people calling for Kasukuwere’s ouster were recently met with shame when a high-level team sent by President Mugabe to investigate allegations against Kasukuwere and his brother Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson, Dickson Mafios poured cold water on the fiery claims of treason.

That meeting was highly charged and one that saw some provincial members walking out accusing the chair, Advocate Jacob Mudenda of bias. But war vets say Kasukuwre is a mere victim and has come out these tribulations a strong man. One war vet, Bobby Supiya told ZimEye.com his view is that “Kasukuwere is innocent. Cde Supiya in the interview went to the extent of saying Kasukuwere is strong, “Cde Kasukuwere i-simbi, Kasukuwere imonya,” and that he does not have a case to answer.

“I am very pleased to announce that Cde Kasukuwere has emerged strong in this whole chirade,” said Elder Supiya.

Kasukuwere has been under vicious attack from the Mnangagwa controlled state media machinery who are also seeking his ouster, a development described by one renowned journalist, Njabulo Ncube as an immoral loosening of “basic journalism ethics.”

As of this week, at least 70% of the party’s provinces say he is a mere victim of infighting and factionalism.

(ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW)

“Kasukuwere imonya”