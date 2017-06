Staff Reporter | Zanu PF National Political Commissar Savior Kasukuwere, is taking no prisoners, this time round exposing Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his unbridled ambition to immediately take over from President Robert Mugabe.

In the video below Kasukuwere exposes Mnangagwa’s duplicity and apparent “impatience” to take over power warning, ” we are there to defend the President.”