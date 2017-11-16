WATCH LIVE – Churches Support Army Action On Mugabe, But Demand Transitional Govt

Staff Reporter| Churches countrywide have rallied in support of the united action against Robert Mugabe to end his era once and for all.

They however said they are calling for a Transitional Government Of National Unity.

“It’s an inclusive government…it is going to be a govt of all people,” said Evan Mawarire who called for people to join in for a mass prayer at 1pm which must be held for 1 minute.

Mawarire said Zimbabweans must be careful not to miss this opportunity to demand the army to facilitate for Transitional Government. WATCH

We cannot stand by and do nothing Posted by Evan Mawarire on Thursday, November 16, 2017