WATCH LIVE – Churches Support Army Action On Mugabe, But Demand Transitional Govt

Staff Reporter| Churches countrywide have rallied in support of the united action against Robert Mugabe to end his era once and for all.

They however said they are calling for a Transitional Government Of National Unity.

“It’s an inclusive government…it is going to be a govt of all people,” said Evan Mawarire who called for people to join in for a mass prayer at 1pm which must be held for 1 minute.

Mawarire said Zimbabweans must be careful not to miss this opportunity to demand the army to facilitate for Transitional Government.  WATCH

We cannot stand by and do nothing

Posted by Evan Mawarire on Thursday, November 16, 2017

  • Zwelibanzi

    The pastor is talking sense like he has always done. The army intervention started as a purely zanu factional fight between now militarised lacoste and G40 and it must move to the next level of being a national cause. Any means used for mugabe removal is welcome news worth celebrating to every impoverished zimbabwean. After the dust has settled and mugabe is gone an inclusive Transitiional Gvernment that trascends across all political divide,religious groupings and civic society is what our beloved country needs in a build up to a free and fair
    election.