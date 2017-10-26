WATCH: LIVE Crocodile Attacks Mugabe’s Motorcade? STOP IT, THIS VIDEO JIBE IS TOO MUCH!

1

Staff Reporter| A video has emerged of a LIVE crocodile attacking a “motorcade” which Zimbabweans yesterday mockingly alluded implying that this is President Robert Mugabe’s motorcade. The croc is seen in the below footage literally biting off the car’s entire front parts while aiming at the very wheels inflicting severe damage to the expensive vehicle. It was not clear at the time of writing at ZimEye could not obtain details of where the below video was taken. Do you know where this happened? VIDEO:

Gwena ya dambura Zim 1 motorcade.!!!

Posted by Sabelo Shongwe on Saturday, October 21, 2017

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • nerwande

    editor very sick in mind. create a section for jokes and cartoons so that people take you seriously