WATCH LIVE: Didymus Mutasa Votes Nkosana Moyo’s APA As Best For Zim’s Future

Staff Reporter | The President of APA Nkosana Moyo is a good leader who is concerned with the future of Zimbabwe, former CIO boss Didymus Mutasa has said.

Speaking in an interview with ZimEye.com, Mutasa said, “I no longer believe in parties because they are the most ruinous organisations, all the troubles we have had in this country are due to parties. Parties are self centered people want to become members of ZimPF for what they gain out of it and not what they give to it and so they all want to see the benefits that come to them.”

Mutasa praises Moyo for setting up standards which should be followed by “every other political leader, regardless of the party which he belongs.”

