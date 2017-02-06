WATCH LIVE: Mugabe, Trump Clash Over The Phone!

0

Oval Office Cold Open

President Trump and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon make some international calls from the Oval Office.

Hilarious Donald Trump meets his Match Robert Mugabe. In a comedy sketch Trump calls world leaders, it features Alec Baldwin as Trump and his chief advisor Steve Bannon, played by the Grim Reaper, Kate Mckinon as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Austrialia’s Prime Minister portrayed by Beck Bennett, MexicanPresident Enrique Peña Nieto, and  Mugabe portrayed by Kenan Thompson.

