WATCH LIVE: Tsvangirai Flees As Cops Descend On Harvest House

Morgan Tsvangirai reportedly fled the Harvest House building this morning as riot police descended onto the property to attach thousands worth of property in order to pay back a worker. WATCH THE FULL DEVELOPMENT BELOW.

MDC-T’s Sesil Zvidzai told ZimEye they had just started their standing committee meeting when riot cops marched into the building to take away property. This was in line with a High Court order granting a former worker, Sally Dura who has successfully sued the party for over $100,000 in unpaid wages for a period of over 2 years.

