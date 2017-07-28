WATCH LIVE: Tsvangirai Flees As Cops Descend On Harvest House

1

Morgan Tsvangirai reportedly fled the Harvest House building this morning as riot police descended onto the property to attach thousands worth of property in order to pay back a worker. WATCH THE FULL DEVELOPMENT BELOW.

MDC-T’s Sesil Zvidzai told ZimEye they had just started their standing committee meeting when riot cops marched into the building to take away property. This was in line with a High Court order granting a former worker, Sally Dura who has successfully sued the party for over $100,000 in unpaid wages for a period of over 2 years.

Posted by ZimEye on Friday, July 28, 2017

  • MOMBE NEBA KHADZI BEDU

    They are finished. $100 00 is over R1 million. They are gone. Thats the Gukurahundi party for you. You used to laugh at PF ZAPU in the 1980s when you were still a part of ZANU PF. Now taste the medicine!!