WATCH LIVE: Tsvangirai Speaks Following Bloody Attack On Thokozani Khupe

ZimEye today interviews MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai following the bloody attack this morning on his deputy Thokozani Khupe and her aides, when office property was destroyed by 30 men who descended on Bulawayo from Harare.

The men have been named as suspected Tsvangirai supporters and the MDC-T leader responds on the matter. The assault comes after Khupe was yesterday blamed for allegedly discouraging party members from attending Tsvangirai’s rally function where the MDC leaders sought to appease donors through the formation of an MDC Alliance for the upcoming 2018 elections.

Who sent these men?

The Tsvangirai interview will be combined with commentaries from various national stakeholders on this development. Stay tuned on ZimEye.com