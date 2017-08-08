Members of the National Assembly will for the first time cast a vote by secret ballot on a motion of no confidence in a sitting president.

Should the motion succeed‚ the president will have to step down‚ along with his cabinet.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Monday that she would permit a secret ballot‚ strengthening the chances that the motion would be passed.

Parliament explained how the carefully choreographed process will unfold. After each party has stated its case in a debate‚ MPs will be given a paper on which to make their mark.

The votes will then be counted in a guarded room‚ under the watchful eye of party representatives‚ then they will be signed off by the secretary of the National Assembly before the results are announced by the Speaker.