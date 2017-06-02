WATCH : Makandiwa ‘Death’ Baby, Woman Exposes Fraud

Staff Reporter | A woman has come out to explain that no baby was born on the day Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa claims to have delivered a three day miracle baby.

Makandiwa made headlines in 2013 when he claimed that a miracle baby in his church had been born after a three day (from sex) pregnancy. The church later claimed that the baby died due to dehydration and was buried at Warren Hills cemetery. But details from the government Registry (Makombe) reveal there is no child who was ever born at the time. Watch video as the caller gives her narration of that whole drama: