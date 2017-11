Staff Reporter |Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa stands to lose a lot after being fired from Zanu PF, political analyst Farai Maguwu has said.

” He will be stripped of all resources, he will be stripped of immunity and number 3 they can even prefer charges against him,” said Maguwu.

MUGABE vs MNANGAGWA MUGABE vs MNANGAGWA Posted by ZimEye on Monday, November 6, 2017