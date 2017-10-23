WATCH: Mujuru Says “Kutonga Kwaro Gamba!” Tsvangirai Can’t Be My Boss

The below is a latest video of former Vice President Joice Mujuru who swears that Morgan Tsvangirai cannot be her boss, singing and dancing out “Kutonga kwaro gamba!”

Shielah Sibanda | Mujuru earlier this year told Morgan Tsvangirai to forget about a coalition deal involving her unless and until she is the one sitting on the throne.

In April this year, Mujuru was asked by ZimEye.com if she is prepared to work under Tsvangirai (SEEE VIDEO BELOW) and she answered with a lengthy chuckle, shortly before saying “Why would I want to do things like that? … I have been Vice President for 10 years, and then I become a minister, does that work? Do you see that as a normal procedure? … Now we are putting the country first…” she said, adding that that she does not want to “go and crowd out juniors who would want to be made ministers, I have been minister for 24 years…” she added – VIDEO (story continues below) :

In May she said the opposition parties should rather hold primary elections to choose who will lead the planned grand coalition set to contest President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF in next year’s polls.

“Let us unite and make Zimbabwe a better place where people realise their dreams. We agreed to work together but we will not abandon our parties.

“We will get to a time when we will ask people to choose the leader, for instance we will hold primary elections in an area and field a candidate from NPP and MDC, whoever wins will then lead,” she said.